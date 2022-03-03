Karan Johar announces ‘Bedhadak’ featuring newcomers Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshay, Gurfateh Pirazada - See posters

Karan Johar hinted at some new beginnings on his Instagram account yesterday. His message was all about presenting three new Dharma family members, and fans have been guessing who these three members will be ever since. As promised, KJo took to his Instagram account at 10 a.m. today to introduce the three new actors.

Karan Johar has accnouned ‘Bedhadak’ starring Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshay, Gufateh Pirazada and the posters are not to be missed.

He captioned the post as, “We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor02 & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional @shashankkhaitan.”

Sharing Shanaya’s first look K-Jo wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can't wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen."

Take a look at posters featuring Lakshay, Gufateh Pirazada-

Shanaya Kapoor started her career as an assistant director on the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya's cousin, made her acting debut in Dharma Productions' Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Shanaya Kapoor also appeared in Netflix's big hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives in cameo roles. In the year 2019, she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris, which catapulted her into the spotlight.