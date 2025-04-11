Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar strongly reacted and slammed General Dyer's granddaughter who went on to call a victim of Jallianwala Bagh massacre a 'looter'.

Producer Karan Johar and actor Akshay Kumar strongly opposed General Dyer's granddaughter's recent comment on victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. April 14, 2025, will mark the 106th year of the genocide, where thousands of innocents were killed under the supervision and by the order of General Dyer.

A few days back a clip of General Dyer's granddaughter went viral for the wrong reasons. In the video, Dyer's granddaughter was with the victim's family member, and she defended her grandfather's actions. General Dyer's granddaughter went on to say that a victim was a 'looter'. Now, Karan and Akshay both have strongly reacted to her statement.

On Friday, Akki and team Keasri Chapter 2 held a press conference in Mumbai. When they were asked to comment on Dyer's granddaughter's statement, Karan held no barrier and blasted her saying, "I don't want to mince my words, be diplomatic in my answer or certainly beat around the bush when I say, how ridiculous she is to say that and how dare she? She was calling those thousands of people looters? They were innocent people who conglomerated right there for what was meant to be the auspicious day of Baisakhi, thinking something else was going to be the eventuality of the day and look what happened."

Karan further added that Dyer's granddaughter's statement left him fuming. "The fact that she has even said those things, makes me so angry on a humanitarian level. Khoon khaulta hai jab maine woh video dekha with the fact that she has such disdain for one of the biggest genocides in the history of our nation and the world. The fact that she was disdainful of it makes me just angry and want andemand an apology even more,” Karan said.

At last, Karan called Dyer's granddaughter delusional, and declared that he doesn't want to meet her, "The fact that she is in a la la land of her own and in some delusion, I don't know her or met her, and I don't wish to meet her."

Akshay Kumar also reacted to her comment, and said, "One nation's trauma is another nation's lesson. That's what she never understood. That's why she kept saying 'History hai, bhul jao'. I don't think she understood the lesson also. I appreciate how Karan reacted to her statement." Kesari Chapter 2 will be released in cinemas on April 18.