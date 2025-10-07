Karan Johar admits being accountable to Adar Poonawalla after selling 50% stake of Dharma Productions: 'I will feel upset, but..'

Karan Johar opened up about selling 50% stake of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla, and the accountability he is now entitled to for his entrepreneurial partner.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about selling a 50% stake of Dharma Productions to entrepreneur Adar Poonawalla and admitted the loss of creative control over accountability. In 2024, Karan signed a landmark Rs 1000 crore deal with billionaire Adar through his company Serene Productions, taking 50% control of productions. However, the other 50% still belongs to Karan as Executive Chairman and CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Recently, in an interview with Komal Nahta, Karan Johar opened up about taking the leap and selling half of his production companies. Speaking about why he took such a step, Karan revealed that he had many dreams that weren’t able to get fulfilled because there was a funding issue. "I was very clear that I am okay to sell 50% of my company or to sell equity, only because I want to expand. I want to leave many legacies behind within the company. Apoorva and I, who work like brothers, had decided that we would do this, but we needed the right partner,” he said.

How did Karan and Adar crack the deal? The filmmaker revealed, "It so happened eventually that Adar and his wife Natasha have been my close friends, very dear to me. He picked up the phone one day and said that I am interested, but I told him that this is not your business. He said he also wanted to expand."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director revealed that Apoorva inspired him to agree to partner with Adar. Apoorva, called Adar, is a friend, compassionate, who wishes to expand. Karan said that they haven’t lost any creative control. "There are cheques and balances because when there’s a partner, you become more accountable. We got an investment for expansion, I was able to immediately open a distribution arm, and talks are going on to do something big with the music arm. Adar is wonderful, compassionate and has a sharp mind in business. He is somebody we turn to when we want to do bigger deals. Apoorva and I lean on him for advice,” Karan revealed.

With great power comes great responsibility. Similarly, Karan admitted that after selling 50% stake to Adar, he's now accountable for profits and numbers to Adar, which might restrict his creative choices as well. "Every deal has its own advantages and responsibilities. There was never accountability before this; I just learned the term quarter. But now, you have to make every decision with profitability. It is very important to be profitable; we are a commercial enterprise. I made Homebound, worldwide critically acclaimed, but I can’t say if I’ll make such decisions in the future or not. I will feel upset, but I chose this deal for a reason – growth." On the work front, Karan's latest production, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, is currently struggling at the box office.