'Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, SRK...': Kamaal R Khan aka KRK's tweet about his arrest goes viral

In a recent tweet that has been grabbing the attention of the Twitterverse, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has said that the rumours that Bollywood biggies such as Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were behind his arrest is untrue. "Many people are saying that @karanjohar was behind my arrest. No, it's not true. #Karan #SRK #Aamir #Ajay #Akshay etc have nothing to do with my arrest," KRK wrote in a tweet that has been getting a lot of social media attention.

For the unversed, KRK was arrested as soon as he landed in Mumbai from Dubai on August 30. According to the police, KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK's tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred". Rahul had said in the FIR that a person named Kamal R Khan regularly spreads hatred on social media. "He came into Bollywood with a movie named Deshdrohi and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can't understand his inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life."

The complainant said KRK was making hateful comments against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. "After Irrfan Khan, who is India's pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking crap about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also," he said in the complaint.

He also said that KRK is not in the country and requested PM Modi to file a case against him. The same day he was sent into 14-day judicial custody.On September 5, KRK was arrested by Versova Police for allegedly demanding sexual favours from an actress and holding the complainant's hand in the first week of January 2019. He later got bail in both cases and on September 11, KRK revealed that he is back home after being in judicial custody for ten days.

Hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, KRK has acted/produced films like Sitam, Deshdrohi and is currently making the sequel Deshdrohi-2. He is based out of Dubai.