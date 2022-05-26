Karan Johar 50th birthday bash: Shah Rukh Khan grooves on Koi Mil Gaya, unseen videos go viral

Shah Rukh Khan-Karan Johar

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was a mega, star-studded event. The lavish party also hit nostalgia notes high as Karan's close associate and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star Shah Rukh Khan charmed the evening with his dance. The actor danced on Koi Mil Gaya will zeal, and the inside video from the bash has gone viral in no time.

Here's the video

While watching SRK's dance, you will get nostalgic, and you will adore his untimely charm that remains unchanged. Apart from SRK, Ranveer Singh is also responsible for bringing the house down with his maddening energy. The Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani actor was the attraction of the party, and he took the centre stage with his unmatched enthusiasm.

Here's the video

Apart from giving a one-man show, Ranveer also performed with birthday boy Karan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Neetu Kapoor on late actor Rishi Kapoor's iconic song Dafliwale.

Here's the video

Karan turned 50 on Wednesday, and to celebrate this milestone, he hosted a grand party at YRF Studios, Mumbai. The star-studded evening was attended by a who's who of Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Dino Morea, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kajol and others.

READ: Karan Johar hits back at trolls on his 50th birthday, calls it 'huge part of self growth'

On the work front, Karan will bring his next production Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun-Kiara in cinemas on June 24. He will also be directing an actioner after Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.