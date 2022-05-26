Karan Johar 50th birthday bash: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad exchange love glances on red carpet

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2022, 08:57 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Viral Bhayani

Actor Hrithik Roshan, undoubtedly, stole the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. He arrived at KJo's bash along with his girlfriend Saba Azad with whom he finally made his relationship official.

Hrithik and Saba made a dashing entry by walking hand-in-hand. The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue.

In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name. In another video, while the duo is posing for the paps they are seen exchanging love glances.

The couple complemented each other by sporting black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

Check out the videos below:

Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan also appeared at the party. She attended the bash with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, though their public appearances, especially this recent one, have spoken volumes.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was a star-studded affair with the who's who of the tinsel town in attendance including celebrities such as Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, among others.