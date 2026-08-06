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Karan Deol REVEALS if he ever faced wrath of Sunny Deol's dhai-kilo ka haath, if Batwara 1947 star ever hit him: 'Pitai toh...'

Has Karan Deol ever faced the wrath of Sunny Deol's anger? Jr Deol's answer will leave you in splits.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 09:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Karan Deol REVEALS if he ever faced wrath of Sunny Deol's dhai-kilo ka haath, if Batwara 1947 star ever hit him: 'Pitai toh...'
Sunny Deol with Karan Deol (Image source: Instagram)
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Action star Sunny Deol's dhai-kilo ka haath and its wrath have left a lifetime memory among his fans. But has Sunny's son, Karan Deol, also faced papa's anger? Recently, Karan had the audience giggling during the Ahmedabad promotions of his upcoming film Batwara 1947 after he shared a candid response about growing up with his superstar father Sunny Deol. 

Karan Deol's witty reply on papa Sunny Deol's anger

At a promotional event, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol were interacting with a live audience when Preity playfully asked Karan, “Kabhi papa se pitai hui hai ghar mein?” (Has your father ever beaten you at home?) In the same breath, Karan replied, “Pitai to kabhi nahi hui, bas ishara hi kaafi hota tha.” (I was never beaten, but just a look from him was enough.) His one-line response left the audience laughing, while Sunny and Preity also giggled.

About Batwara 1947

Talking about Batwara 1947, the movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. The period drama explores human lives and trauma during Partition through themes of displacement and compassion. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

What makes Batwara 1947 so special? 

The trailer, unveiled a few days ago, has generated strong buzz ahead of the film’s release and received a great response from audiences and critics alike. The film also marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen with a big banner after an eight-year break.

Also read: Rupali Ganguly wishes PM Narendra Modi had been a 'dictator', netizens brutally BLAST Anupamaa actor: 'You should go to Afghanistan'

Batwara 1947 reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta on screen after many years. The duo has previously worked together in films such as The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Heroes and Bhaiaji Superhit.

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