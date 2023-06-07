Search icon
Karan Deol-Drisha’s reception: All you need to know about date, venue of Sunny Deol’s son’s marriage festivities

According to reports, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is going to have a star-studded reception with many famous Bollywood and South celebrities attending the marriage festivities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:50 AM IST

Recently, the reports of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol’s engagement with his lady love Drisha went viral on social media. Now, according to the latest reports, the couple is going to have a star-studded reception party.

According to reports from ETimes, Karan Deol and Drisha will host their reception on June 18 at Taj Land’s End in Bandra. Invitations have been sent to almost all Bollywood and South celebrities. The source told the portal, “Shaadi ek aisi cheez hai jo aap last minute tak nahin keh sakte ki saari tayaariyaan ho chuki hai(You can never be assured that all arrangements of a wedding are taken care of).”

The source also added, “Aur Deols khandaan mein shaadi hai, toh saara Bollywood aapko reception pe dikhega (This is a wedding in the Deols family so you can expect all of Bollywood to attend). You cannot quantify the magnitude of this wedding. Deols will do it with utmost grace and dignity and it is Deols, after all. 'Taj Land's End' occasion will be humungous.” 

Earlier a source told ETimes that Karan Deol and Drisha got engaged on February 18 and revealed the details about their marriage, the source said, “Karan and Drisha's wedding ceremony will happen from June 16 to 18 in Mumbai. The two have been in a relationship for over six years. Earlier, this year, after celebrating Valentine's Day in Dubai, the couple got engaged on February 18. Karan, Drisha, and their families are private about their lives and prefer to keep it that way.”

Karan Deol is the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and has also worked in some films. The actor is popularly known for his performance in the movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, Velle, and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

Read Who is Drisha Acharya, filmmaker Bimal Roy's granddaughter reportedly engaged to Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol?

 

