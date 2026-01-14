Karan Aujla's wife Palak makes STRONG statement, amid extra marital affairs allegations, shares this on internet, it is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Karan Aujla's wife, Palak Aujla, has made a big statement amid the cheating allegations by the Canadian singer Msgoricmusic. Amid the affairs rumours Palak shared a picture that displayed her support for the actor.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 11:27 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, known for Tauba Tauba, is now in the middle of controversy, facing backlash due to alleged extramarital affairs with a Canadian-born singer-actress, who goes by the name msgorimusic. Amid the allegations, Karan's wife, Palak Aujla, made a strong statement, expressing her unbroken belief and trust in him. It's said that a picture is worth thousands of words, and Palak did the exact same thing: she put out a photo to shut down the allegations. 

How Palak Aujla reacted to Karan Aujla's affairs speculations 

Although Karan has not directly commented on the link-up rumours, Palak, on her Instagram, shared a romantic photo with Karan on her Stories. She added the image to a highlight with “queen, two hearts and evil eye emoji”. In one photo, the couple is standing close together, seemingly at a function. In another photo, Palak leans affectionately towards Karan, dressed in a crisp white suit. The post, supported by one of his songs, was uploaded shortly after the allegations of infidelity went viral. These gestures hold a silent but strong support of Palak for Karan, and it also shows how deep their love is for each other. For the unversed, Karan and Palak were childhood sweethearts, and after dating for over a decade, they got married in 2023.  

About Karan Aujla's cheating allegations 

The international artiste took to social media and made a statement about how she wasn't aware of Karan's marriage, while she was in a 'private' relationship with him. Msgorimusic alleged that when she was dating Karan, he didn't tell her about his marriage to Palak. In a screenshot shared on Reddit, Msgorimusic's statement reads, "I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up. Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this."

