HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife Palak Aujla after Canadian singer makes shocking allegations: 'Was publicly shamed...'

A Canada-born singer, rapper, and actress has alleged that she was in a "private" relationship with renowned Punjabi singer Karan Aujla without him revealing that he was already married to Palak Aujla at that time.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 04:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karan Aujla, the singer behind Punjabi chartbusters such as Tauba Tauba, For A Reason, Boyfriend, Softly, Bachke Bachke, and Wavy among others, has been embroiled in a huge controversy after a Canada-based writer, rapper, and actress, who goes by the name msgorimusic on Instagram, has accused him of cheating and stated that she was unaware about his marriage when they allegedly dated each other. Born as Jaskaran Singh Aujla, Karan had tied the knot with his childhood seetheart Palak Aujla in Mexico in 2023 after being in a realtionship with her for over a decade.

The Canadian artist, who is also a part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx and Nym, has alleged that she was in a "private" relationship with Karan without him revealing that he was already married at that time. Stating that she was "silenced and publicly shamed", she added that Aujla's team reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information about her.

In a screenshot shared on Reddit, her statement reads as, "I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up. Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out. I'm prepared to provide further context."

On Monday, the singer-actress also wrote on her Instagram Story, "Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability. I won’t participate in that pattern anymore. This is for every woman who’s been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers. You don’t need permission to stand in your integrity. You don’t need approval to speak clearly. Power doesn’t yell. It doesn’t chase. It stands. If you’re a woman ready to rise, to learn how a grounded feminist leads with self-respect, clarity, and composure. This is how you take your power back."

Since going public with the allegations against Karan Aujla, the artist has been sharing reels and videos related to the whole controversy on her Instagram Stories, emphasising that she has been openly addressing the issue. She has also stated that she will be soon making a public statement.

