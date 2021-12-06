Kapoor sisters Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima pose for perfect family photos-SEE

The very talented ‘Kapoors’ have managed to win millions of hearts as they have given a number of talented artist to the Indian film industry. They often make headlines because of numerous reasons. Apart from being artists, they share a very strong bond with each other.

Members of the Kapoor family often share pictures of family gatherings on social media, while giving family goals to their fans. This time, Kapoor sisters have given major ‘sister squad goals’ as they have dropped a series of pictures on social media. In the pictures, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor can be seen posing with their other sisters. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Riddhima wrote, “Sister-sister #sistersquadgoals.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of her father Randhir Kapoor’s house on social media when she visited her dad’s house with her mom Babita in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Kareena’s mother Babita was separated from Randhir Kapoor in 1987. In an interview to MojoStory, Bebo talked about the same and said, “I mean my parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes two people realise that their lives aren't exactly going the way they planned so, it's better you know we kind of don't stay together but we can still like you know be friends and stay in touch and still take decisions sometimes about the kids.”

She further added, “It's not necessary that they have to possibly be you know staying under the same roof or being there 24*7 together so I think both Karisma and me understood that at a very early age that this kind of a relationship can exist as well and it has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see them in times when they need to come together, they are always together. But they sometimes, obviously, prefer to just you know have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful.”