Kapil Sharma reveals South Korean audiences cried after watching his film Zwigato

Kapil Sharma, who has made a name for himself with his successful comedy, is now attempting to move the audience emotionally with his upcoming movie, Zwigato. The team of Zwigato released the second trailer of the film on Wednesday in Mumbai. At the press conference, the actor talked about how the film made the Korean audiences cry when it premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in 2022.

While talking about the impact the film had on the Koreans, the comedian-turned-actor said, “After watching the film, people were crying there, and they didn't even know that I'm known for comedy. So, I don't think there'll be any disappointment”

When asked if he had second thoughts because the movie is different and not a comedy, Kapil Sharma replied, “I make people laugh on television for 2 hours but it is not important that I am in that mood for 24 hours. So I think the people who connect with us from the heart don’t judge us. I feel the audience might be happier to see me in this serious character because they have not seen me in such a character before”

Director Nandita Das added, “When I went to the Toronto International Film Festival, a lot of Kapil’s fans came there and when we talked to them after the premier launch, they were actually excited to see Kapil in a new character. So it was just the opposite of disappointment.” The director added, “He will be seen in a completely new avatar in the movie”

Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma as delivery boy and Shahana Goswami as his wife. The movie shows the struggles of a middle-class family in the post-pandemic time. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 17. This is Kapil's first film in over five years.

