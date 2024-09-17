Twitter
IAS vs IPS: Who earns more? Differences in power, role, responsibilities

SC's big statement on employees' resignation, says, 'If withdrawn before acceptance then…'

Atishi to be Delhi's youngest woman CM: Know who was oldest and youngest CMs before her

How GS1 QR code for tracking is being used worldwide

Home Minister Amit Shah provides big update on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, claims it will be passed in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

Ahead of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 premiere, Kapil Sharma and his team paid special tribute to armed forces at the Attari-Wagah Border.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 02:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kapil Sharma is among the top comedians of India. He is returning to entertain the audience with his troupe and the show, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. 

Ahead of the show's premiere, the cast paid a special tribute to the real heroes at the Attari-Wagah Border who are a part of the Border Security Forces (BSF). In Amritsar, the team spent a pleasant evening with BSF jawans and their families, sharing laughter, songs, and stories. 

Kapil Sharma and the entire cast of the show had a warm and lively meet and greet with over thousands of jawans from the Border Security Forces (BSF) and their families. 

During the meet & greet at the BSF camp in Amritsar, Kapil Sharma was asked what his alternate career choice would have been if he hadn’t become a comedian. In his inimitable style, he shared, “Mujhe toh definitely aap BSF, army ya phir police force mein dekhte. Aur mein jhooth nahi bol raha, meine BSF ki bharti ke liye ek baar try bhi kiya tha. Meine humesha he apne aas paas wardi waalon ko dekha hai, mere papa bhi police mein the. Mein police quarters mein raha bhi hoon in Amritsar. So definitely mein armed forces mein hota agar comedian nahi hota. (I would have definitely joined the BSF, army or police force. I am not kidding, I even tried to join BSF once. All my life I have seen people in uniform around me, even my father was a policeman. I even lived in police quarters in Amritsar. So definitely, I would have joined the armed forces if I was not a comedian)." 

The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with the much-awaited Season 2 on Netflix, starting 21st September. The new season consists of an interesting line-up of talents, including Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and others. 

Read: This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
