Watch: Kapil Sharma recalls his childhood memory from Gadar set, reveals he got scared by Amrish Puri

Stills of Ameesha Patel and Kapil Sharma from The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming movie Gadar 2. As we all know, the comedian share a special connection with the iconic blockbuster Gadar (2001), and the host shared another interesting anecdote from the shoot. For the unversed, young Kapil got a chance to work as an extra during the Amritsar train sequence, where Sakina (Ameesha) gets separated from her family.

Talking about the upcoming episode, Kapil recalled his experience of witnessing the shoot of Gadar and being a small part of the film. After welcoming the lead pair on the show, Kapil said, "Ameesha jab aap Amritsar mein shoot kar thi, aap aur Amrish Puri saab khade the. Maine halka sa tap kiya Amrish Puri ke kandhe pe, unhone peeche ghum ke dekha, (in Puri's heavy baritone) 'Arey kaun hai.' Maine haath jodh liye." Ameesha asks him if he would have done the same with her, what would be the consequences, "Yehi tap aap mujhe karte toh kya hota?" Kapil instantly replied, "Nahi itni himakat karne ki himaat nahi thi." And they all laughed.

Watch the video

cre_Trending

This isn't the first time when Kapil narrated his accidental stint in Gadar. Kapil had a role in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer action drama. Kapil himself narrated his accidental stint in Gadar before Sunny Deol. In 2019, when Sunny appeared on the show to promote his son's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Kapil revealed that he was a part of Gadar. Sharing the details, Sharma said that during the shoot of the film's opening scene, where Sakina (Ameesha) gets separated from her family at the railway station, Kapil was among the extras who were running to board the over-crowded train.



Kapil further revealed that his late father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj was the head constable of Punjab Police, and he was deputed to overlook the security of the shoot. With the help of his father, Kapil got a chance to sneak into the set and participated in the shoot. Sadly, his scene or his blink-and-miss appearance got edited in the final cut. During the shoot, he was scolded for acting smart by action director Tinu Verma. Last year, Tinu Verma revealed in an interview that he had slapped Kapil after he ruined two takes as he ran in the wrong direction. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2001 film, and the movie will release in cinemas on August 11.