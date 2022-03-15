Kapil Sharma reacts after Anupam Kher says he didn't wish to promote 'The Kashmir Files' on his show

When Vivek Agnihotri had alleged that Kapil Sharma had refused to call 'The Kashmir Files' team on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in a series of tweets last week, #BoycootKapilSharmaShow had started trending on the microblogging platform. Kapil had then asked people to not believe in a one-sided story.

Now, Anupam Kher has clarified the controversial issue. While speaking to an interview in Times Now, Kher said that he didn't wish to promote the film on his show as it's a serious film and the show is quite funny in nature. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley during the insurgency period in the state in 1990.

Kher said that he was asked to come on the show two months back but he had refused to his manager reasoning the grave subject of the film. He added that with this past experience of being on the show a few times, the National Award-winning actor refused to take 'The Kashmir Files' on the comedy talk show.

Kher even appreciated Kapil for hosting the show 'very well', adding that the latter wasn't given the right reason for the film team's refusal to be a part of the show. Kapil himself shared the interview clip last night on his social media channels and thanked Kher for putting all speculations to rest.

"Thank you paji ⁦⁦ @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me. And thanks to all those friends who loved me even after now knowing the truth. Stay happy, stay smiling," Kapil's tweet read in which he also added the hashtag #isupportmyself.

Meanwhile, Kher's emotional and heartbreaking performance in 'The Kashmir Files' has touched the hearts of the audience. The actor, who himself was born in the Kashmiri Pandit family, portrays Pushkar Nath Pandit, one of the victims of the 1990 tragedy. Coincidentally, Kher's character shares the same name as his father, Pushkar Nath Kher.