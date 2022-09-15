Zwigato: Kapil Sharma poses with director Nandita Das at film's world premiere at TIFF 2022

Nandita Das/Instagram

Kapil Sharma's comeback Bollywood film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 on Wednesday, September 14, under the 'Contemporary World Cinema' section. The film is a social satire on the food delivery economy in India aptly titled Zwigato combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato.

Nandita Das shared the photo from the red carpet with the comedian and captioned it, "And we are here! It’s starting soon! #zwigato". The actress, who has previously directed films such as Firaaq and Manto, was seen in a traditional saree while Kapil looked dashing in a black shirt and pants with a printed jacket.

Kapil, who is back with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, also shared pictures with Nandita Das and Deepa Mehta on his Instagram handle and captioned them, "With the two most talented women @nanditadasofficial and @deepamehtaofficial" and added a red heart emoji.

Talking about Zwigato, it puts the spotlight on the lives of the common people in the emerging socio-economic reality in a digital India where hire-and-fire is fast becoming the norm. Highlighting the role of the oncoming gig economy, the film - set in Bhubaneswar - revolves around factory manager Manas, played by Kapil Sharma, who loses his job with the onset of COVID-19.

To support his family of five, including his wife Pratima, played by Shahana Goswami, two children, and his ageing mother, Manas manages to find the job of a food-delivery boy with the app called Zwigato. Till now content to be a housewife, Pratima too tries to find a job, including that of a masseuse.

As he zooms around the city on his bike with the app`s signature backpack slung around his shoulders, the stress and chaotic nature of his new job begins to take a toll on Manas as he has to be rated by the clients to whom he makes deliveries of food. This rating system one day gets him locked out of the app, making him jobless again.