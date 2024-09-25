Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar tease Vedang Raina with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name; actor's reaction goes viral

Vedang Raina is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Jigra. The actor who is currently busy promoting the film appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar. During the show, Kapil Sharma and KJo teased the actor with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name and his reaction went viral on social media.

During one segment on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma asked Vedang Raina if he was sad after knowing that he would be playing the role of Alia's brother in the film rather than romancing her and said, “Kya aapko is baat ki khushi hai ke aap Alia ke saath kaam kar rahe hai? Ya aapko dukh hai ke kaam toh kar raha hu, lekin bhai bana hu (Are you happy working with Alia or are you sad that you’re playing her brother?)”, Karan Johar further teased the actor saying, 'Khushi Hai' to which Vedang replied, “Nai, Khushi hai obviously (I am happy).”

Kapil Sharma then further teased the actor saying, “Sabse jyaada ‘Khushi’ aapko kahan milti hai?” (Where do you find the most ‘happiness’?) This left the audience in splits. Vedang Raina was seen blushing after this and his reaction went viral on social media.

Earlier this year, Khushi Kapoor debuted on Koffee With Karan with her sister Janhvi Kapoor and also addressed her dating rumours with Vedang Raina on the show. When Karan Johar confronted her saying, “Conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina,” she responded with a witty answer. Khushi told him, “You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there’s a row of people just saying, ‘Om and I were just good friends’?”

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor made their Bollywood debut together with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The film received mixed to negative response from the audience. After this, Khushi and Vedang were spotted together several times sparking their dating rumours. However, both of them denied dating each other and quipped that they were just friends.

Meanwhile, helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is a story of a sister going to extreme lengths to save her brother. Produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Alia and Vedang Raina as brother-sister and is scheduled to hit the theaters on October 11.

