Kapil Sharma Kap's Cafe firing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang THREATENS comedian: 'Next karwai Mumbai karenge'

BOLLYWOOD
A few hours after the second firing incident at Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, a post on Facebook from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang took the responsibility of the attack and also warned the comedian about the next potential attack.
Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, again got attacked in the firing incident, leaving his fans petrified. In the new development of the incident, a Facebook post, from Goldy Dhillion, claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the firing incident and also issued a threat stating that their next move will be in Mumbai.
Goldy's life-threatening warning to Kapil Sharma
His post reads, “JAI SHRI RAM, Satshriakal, Ram sare bhaiyo ko aaj jo yeh Kapil Sharma ke Kap's Cafe..Surrey mein firing hui iski jimevari, Goldy Dhillon, Lawrence Bishnoi gang lete hai. Isko hamne call ki thi isko ring nahi sunai di toh karwai karni padi. Ab bhi ring nahi sunegi to next karwai jaldi hi Mumbai krege (We take responsibility for the firing in Surrey. We had called him, but he did not hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still does not hear the ring, next action will be in Mumbai)."