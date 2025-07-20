Kapil Sharma is proud of wife Ginni Chatrath and team, pens heartfelt note on reopening of Kap's Cafe after firing incident

Comedian Kapil Sharma penned an appreciation note for his wife, Ginni Chatrath and her team of Kap's Cafe, who are reopening after the firing incident.

Kapil Sharma's Cafe Kap's Cafe is set to reopen after over a week since the firing incident, which took place at the cafe in Surrey. Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to share the news of the cafe reopening. He expressed his happiness by writing "Proud Of You Team' for the staff of Kap's Cafe while sharing a post from the cafe's Instagram handle.

Kap's Cafe shared a long, heartfelt note after the incident. Titled 'A Message From Heart', the cafe wrote, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

The cafe said that they will stand "firm" against the violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors. "Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," wrote Kap's Cafe. Spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said police are aware of reports in Indian media claiming that a Khalistani separatist has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

About Kap's Cafe firing incident

On July 10, several gunshots rang outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 a.m. (local time), according to Surrey Police Service. Police said some staff members were present inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in the incident. The cafe had opened early this week. At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe, while another window pane was shattered.

The building where the cafe is located has retail units at ground level and residential apartments above; however, it is not known how many residents live in the building. A multi-faith centre and two other yet-to-be-opened businesses occupy other ground-level units. Officers could be seen in the restaurant gathering evidence while children were playing across the street outside a daycare located in the Newton neighbourhood that is now cordoned off by police tape, the Vancouver Sun reported.

(Apart from the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)