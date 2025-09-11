Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor

Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs...; check details inside

DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal

'We know India are confident but...': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson issues bold statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Where are Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s kids Samaira, Kiaan now and how old are they

Mirai movie review: After Hanu-Man, Tejja Sajja brings another visually rich entertainer for all-ages, Adipurush makers should learn how to respect itihasa

Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute

Nepal Unrest: 13 inmates escape Nepal jail, held at Indian border

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Crazy and brave: Ludhiana woman escapes robbery by hanging from moving autorickshaw on Phillaur-Ludhiana highway

'Crazy and brave: Ludhiana woman escapes robbery by hanging from moving autorick

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns him to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar asked Kapil Sharma to not "insult" Mumbai by calling it as Bombay or Bambai on his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. He warned that the party will launch a strong agitation against him if this practice continues.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 11:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...
Kapil Sharma v/s MNS
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday warned comedian-actor Kapil Sharma against "insulting" Mumbai by calling it as Bombay or Bambai on his show, and said it would launch a "strong agitation" if the practice is not stopped. MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the film wing of the party, issued the warning to Sharma while talking to reporters in Mumbai. 

The warning comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the home of his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai amid the buzz of an alliance between the two parties ahead of local body polls. 

Khopkar said, "The name of this city is Mumbai. On Kapil Sharma's show, since long we have seen and even before this new season started, that the city is always referred to as Bombay or Bambai. We oppose this. It's not an objection, it's anger. The name of this city is Mumbai. If you can address other cities by their proper names like Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, why insult our city?" 

"You (Sharma) have been working in Mumbai for so many years. Mumbai has been your 'karmabhoomi' (land of work). The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Mumbai is in our hearts, don't insult this city, don't insult the people of Mumbai. I am warning Kapil Sharma," he added. 

Khopkar further warned the comedian, "I request you that if this has happened by mistake, then correct the mistake. Whoever comes on your show, whether they are celebrities or the anchor, tell them first that they must not call Mumbai as Bombay or Bambai. They must say Mumbai. If this does not happen, then the MNS will launch a strong agitation." 

Kapil Sharma currently hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is streamed on Netflix. After the first two successful seasons, the third season of the show premiered on June 21 and had featured Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Ajay Devgn among others.

When asked whether the MNS was raking up the issue in view of the upcoming local bodies polls, Khopkar Said, "We have been agitating on this issue for the past many years. Keep elections aside, the name of this city is Mumbai. You will have to say Mumbai. And those who do not call it so, will have to face our anger." (With inputs from PTI)

READ | Meet actor, who sang in trains, his father beat him with chappals, Karan Johar rejected him, now set to enter Rs 1200 crore cinematic universe

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend
71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date
Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...
Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train
Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute
Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE