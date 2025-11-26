FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Canada: 'The police there don't have the power to...'

Kapil Sharma revealed that the three attacks on his Canada cafe were discussed in the Canadian Parliament. The actor-comedian is making his theatrical comeback with the comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which releases in cinemas on December 12.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 06:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kapil Sharma breaks silence on firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Canada: 'The police there don't have the power to...'
Kapil Sharma/Instagram
Bollywood multi-hyphenate Kapil Sharma has broken his silence on the multiple firing incidents that took place outside his cafe named Kap's Cafe in Canada that took place earlier this year. On Wednesday, the actor-singer attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 where he spoke at length about the attack.

While speaking to the media, the Zwigato actor said, "What I feel is that the rules there and the police perhaps don't have the power to control such an incident. But when our case happened, it went to the federal government, and there was a discussion in the Canadian Parliament. In fact, after every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the cafe. So it is all ok if God is with me."

"There is already a lot of things going on there (in Canada). But, when the firing took place at our cafe, it became news.  So now, the police there, the law and order there, they are moving towards improving things there. I never feel unsafe in Mumbai and in my country. Those guys don't have police like Mumbai", Kapil added.

Kap's Cafe, which opened in Surrey, British Columbia, in July, was targeted by unidentified shooters just days after its launch. Two additional attacks occurred in August and October. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of the incidents. The responsibilities for these attacks were taken by gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Lawrence has been after superstar Salman Khan in order to avenge the illegal hunting of the black buck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. He has also been targeting those who are close to Khan. For the longest time, Kapil's sketch comedy shows were produced by Salman before the comedian-actor moved over to Netflix for The Great Indian Kapil Show.

