FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amar Kaushik reveals why Aneet Padda has been picked to lead MHCU's next film Shakti Shalini: 'When we saw Saiyaara...'

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

What are carbide guns, that left 14 children blind in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali?

Kapil Sharma announces release date of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, his four brides will be played by these heroines

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, now enjoys massive social media following, her name is...

Meet Karanbir Singh, Austria's sensational batter who smashed past Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav to set new T20I world record

Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 20

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car in Gurugram

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kapil Sharma announces release date of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, his four brides will be played by these heroines

Kapil Sharma has announced the release date and unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The poster, promising a double dose of laughter and chaos, teases a hilarious twist as Kapil finds himself surrounded by four brides, hinting at another rollercoaster of confusion and comedy much like the first installment. 

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 06:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kapil Sharma announces release date of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, his four brides will be played by these heroines
Kapil Sharma, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Kapil Sharma has announced the release date and unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The poster, promising a double dose of laughter and chaos, teases a hilarious twist as Kapil finds himself surrounded by four brides, hinting at another rollercoaster of confusion and comedy much like the first installment. 

    On Thursday, Kapil took to his social media handles, and shared the motion poster. He captioned it, "Get ready for double the confusion, and 4 times the fun! #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, laugh riot begins only In Cinemas on 12th December 2025." Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni makes her acting debut in the film, that also stars their mother Neetu Kapoor.

    The motion poster opens with a fun twist as Kapil Sharma, dressed as a groom, makes a grand entrance on a doli and is seen being carried by his four brides, leaving Manjot Singh utterly shocked. Joining Kapil in this laughter-filled ride are Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. 

    Tridha Choudhary has appeared in few Bengali and Telugu films, and became popular after her steamy scenes in Bobby Deol-starrer web series Aashram went viral on the internet. Hina Warina, who was earlier known as Warina Hussain, has appeared in brief roles in Yaariyan 2, Dabangg 3, and the Telugu hit Godfather. 

    Parul Gulati has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She has also founded her hair extensions brand Nish Hair, which she showcased in Shark Tank India 2. Ayesha Khan gained nationwide fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023. She made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in Sunny Deol's action drama Jaat.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

    Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami, and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Star Studio18 in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. Anukalp Goswami had written the first fillm Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, and Abbas-Mustan had directed it. 

    READ | India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'
    China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'
    Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to start process, 'When there will be...'
    Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to s
    Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities
    Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl
    'Light's victory over darkness': Trump, Netanyahu, other world leaders extend Diwali wishes
    'Light's victory': Trump, Netanyahu, other leaders extend Diwali wishes
    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in Madanayakanahalli area
    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE