Kapil Sharma announces release date of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, his four brides will be played by these heroines

Kapil Sharma has announced the release date and unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The poster, promising a double dose of laughter and chaos, teases a hilarious twist as Kapil finds himself surrounded by four brides, hinting at another rollercoaster of confusion and comedy much like the first installment.

On Thursday, Kapil took to his social media handles, and shared the motion poster. He captioned it, "Get ready for double the confusion, and 4 times the fun! #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, laugh riot begins only In Cinemas on 12th December 2025." Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni makes her acting debut in the film, that also stars their mother Neetu Kapoor.

The motion poster opens with a fun twist as Kapil Sharma, dressed as a groom, makes a grand entrance on a doli and is seen being carried by his four brides, leaving Manjot Singh utterly shocked. Joining Kapil in this laughter-filled ride are Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan.

Tridha Choudhary has appeared in few Bengali and Telugu films, and became popular after her steamy scenes in Bobby Deol-starrer web series Aashram went viral on the internet. Hina Warina, who was earlier known as Warina Hussain, has appeared in brief roles in Yaariyan 2, Dabangg 3, and the Telugu hit Godfather.

Parul Gulati has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She has also founded her hair extensions brand Nish Hair, which she showcased in Shark Tank India 2. Ayesha Khan gained nationwide fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023. She made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in Sunny Deol's action drama Jaat.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami, and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Star Studio18 in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. Anukalp Goswami had written the first fillm Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, and Abbas-Mustan had directed it.

