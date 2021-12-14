Kapil Dev, Madan Lal share story behind Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu's THIS scene in '83'

As the much-awaited film '83' gears up for release on December 24, cricket and Bollywood fans are excited to see how director Kabir Khan has adapted the story of India's 1983 World Cup victory on to the big screen. The film's official Instagram handle uploaded a video on Tuesday in which Kapil Dev is seen remembering an incident from 1983 Cricket World Cup that involved him and India's dependable all-rounder Madan Lal.

Ranveer Singh will be stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, while popular Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu will be seen as bowler Madan Lal in the film. The video, titled 'The inside story of Madipa's revenge!' reveals as to how Madan Lal took his revenge from the West Indian batsman Vivian Richards during the final of the World Cup.

Kapil Dev stated in the video that Viv Richards, one of the greatest cricketers to have played for West Indies, was hitting boundaries off Madan Lal during the final match. At that moment, Madan Lal requested the captain to give him just one more over adding that he had dismissed Viv Richards in the earlier match also. Kapil Dev added in the video that he reluctantly gave him the over and then Madan Lal is seeing telling him that he just wanted to save himself, else the batsman would have escaped from him.

As Kapil Dev and Madan Lal are recounting the incident in the video, Ranveer Singh and Harrdy Sandhu's visuals from '83' is shown simultaneously as to how the two actors recreated the scene in the film.

Fans can't wait to see the film as one of them commented, "Wow such exciting stories all coming now on the big screen. Just counting the days for 83" and another one wrote, "“I got emotional every time due to the sheer joy of greatness we as a countrymen witnessed. I feel delighted and proud whenever I watch the clips from the 1983 world cup. I am eagerly waiting for the movie and thank producer and director for filming the emotions of all Indians of that generation.”



'83' also stars Deepika Padukone who portrays Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film.