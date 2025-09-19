Kapal movie review: Raja Sarkar, Sukanya Dutta give fresh spin to mundane rags-to-riches concept with scene-stealer Kanchana Moitra

The concept of rags-to-riches is always an interesting subject to explore. Such a storyline gives ample scope for twists and turns. The unpredictability factor is also high. Kapal ticks the correct boxes by delivering a fresh take on an age-old concept.

Director: Suvendu Ghosh

Star cast: Raja Sarkar, Sukanya Dutta, Kanchana Moitra

Duration: 1hr 50mins

Rating: 3 stars

Kanai Majhi (Raja Sarkar), a lower-middle-class person living in a secluded village, works hard for his beloved family. He makes a living by driving the Toto car in the adjacent industrial region. On one fortunate night, he cracks a jackpot by winning a bumper lottery. Soon, Kanai becomes an example, an overnight household name with curious individuals taking a sneak peek at him. Soon, the family of Kanai is captured by hostile guests in a situation that is changing quickly. How Karnai saves his family forms the rest of the premise.

The concept of rags-to-riches is always an interesting subject to explore. Such a storyline gives ample scope for twists and turns. The unpredictability factor is also high. Kapal (Bengali) ticks the correct boxes by delivering a fresh take on an age-old concept, justified by fine performances.

Raja Sarkar, who plays Kanai, is a fine actor and does a fairly good job. However, he proves his excellence in emotional moments. In addition to him, actress Sukanya Dutta shone in her portrayal of Moyna. She provided perfect support to Kanai and earned the empathy of the audience. Kanchana Moitra is a scene-stealer. Kanchana's portrayal of Swapna Mondal is backed by a strong acting style. Without giving out much, there are 2-3 scenes where she will leave you shocked. Apart from them, other artists have also done a good job and made their presence felt.

About story, screenplay, and direction, Suvendu Ghosh manages to capture the essence of a taut thriller blended with emotional moments. The film tries to strike a balance between tension, drama, and emotions, with different themes, and mostly succeeds. However, the film does have shortcomings, and they are two-two many.

At first, the trailer does a great disservice to the movie. The final product is way better than what we see in the trailer. Secondly, the film seems a little lost in transition. Sometimes it looks too shady, and it fails in creating the desired effect. The first half of the film is more crisp, entertaining, and to the point. Post-interval, the initial portions look dull. The first 15-20 minutes of the second half test your patience. The music is also average and doesn't leave a desired mark. The climax looks underwhelming. The movie and the characters deserved a better conclusion. Despite these faults, Kapal is an engaging watch and does deserve your attention.