Naseeruddin Shah, who is known for voicing his opinions without any filter, has often criticised Amitabh Bachchan. In 2010, Naseeruddin Shah had even stated that Amitabh Bachchan's classic Sholay was not a great film. Talking about Big B in an interview with NewsX, the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro actor said, "He hasn’t made any great film. Sholay is not a great film, it’s entertaining for sure, but not great."

In one of his interviews, he has even said that Amitabh is "a businessman and not an actor." Now, the veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh has reacted to Shah's remark about Bachchan. Talking to Hindi Rush, Kanwaljit said, "No, no, I have great regards for Mr. Bachchan. I think he is a very fine actor. Naseer was lucky to realise that he wouldn’t be cast in commercial films because that was the time when people were making parallel cinema. If those kinds of films weren’t being made, then what? Naseer is my jaan, I call him the God of acting, but we can’t say that for Bachchan sahab."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kanwaljit Singh has been earning praise for his recent performance in the drama Mrs. An official remake of the 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, the Hindi movie is headlined by Sanya Malhotra. The Arati Kadav directorial is a direct-to-digital release and premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5 on February 7.

On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen as the main antagonist in the action thriller Fateh. Headlined and helmed by Sonu Sood, the film hit theatres on Januray 10. Amitabh Bachchan's last release was the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan, which was headlined by Rajinikanth and was released in October last year.