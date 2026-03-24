Kantara row: Ranveer Singh to file unconditional apology in Karnataka High Court, visit Chamundi Temple in Mysuru

Ranveer Singh has reportedly told the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to file an affidavit offering an unconditional apology for 'mimicking' Kantara's Daivas, and also visit the Chamundi Temple in Mysuru in compliance with the court's directive.

Even after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second installment in the spy action thriller saga, the controversy that flared up during the promotions of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, last year refuses to die down for Ranveer Singh. The backlash was triggered by his imitation of the sacred Daiva (Bhoota Kola) ritual from Rishab Shetty's 2025 pan-India blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1, that many believed hurt religious sentiments.

Now, Ranveer has reportedly told the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to file an affidavit offering an unconditional apology for his actions, and also visit the Chamundi Temple in Mysuru in compliance with the court’s directive. The actor made these submissions during the hearing of his plea seeking to quash the FIR filed against him in the matter. Meanwhile, the High Court orally observed that his act of imitation was inappropriate.

The complaint in the matter was filed by advocate Prashanth Methal at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. "I am filing this complaint to bring to your immediate attention the illegal and offensive actions of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, which have deeply hurt my religious sentiments and the sentiments of millions of Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka," Methal said in his complaint. He further alleged that on November 28, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Singh openly mocked and insulted the sacred Daiva tradition and called the Chavundi Daiva "a female ghost."

On December 2, the Gully Boy actor even issued an apology stating that he never intended to hurt anyone's religion sentiments. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently basking in the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun among others, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide within just six days of its release.

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