Kantara Hindi box office collection day 11: Rishab Shetty's film stays rock-steady, collects Rs 24 crore

Kantara Hindi box office collection day 11: Rishab Shetty's actioner Kantara continues to remain rock-steady at the box office, and the film earned Rs 1.90 crores on Monday.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the 11th-day collection of Kantara Hindi on his Twitter, and wrote, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* is rock-steady on [second] Mon… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr, Sun 2.65 cr, Mon 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 24.15 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC." As per the trend, and word of mouth, Kantara might give a tough competition to Indra Kumar directorial, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God, and Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu.

Rishab's directorial and starrer has impressed cine-goers and several celebrities. The Kannada language film Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, continues to amaze viewers through its fiery action set pieces, rousing music, spectacular cinematography, and exceptional climax. After sharing her views about the film, Kangana Ranaut has now said that Kantara should be sent as India's entry for the Oscars.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 21, the Panga actress wrote a note which read, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscars next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs representation globally...this land of mysteries and mystics one can't understand, one can only embrace it...India is like a mirace, if you try and make a sense of it, you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one...Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience @rishabshetty 77".

Kantara is running successfully in theaters across the nation in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind the two KGF movies led by Yash and helmed by Prashanth Neel.