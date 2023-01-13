Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda to make her Bollywood debut in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War

Sapthami Gowda-The Vaccine War/Instagram

After The Kashmir Files, one of the blockbuster films of 2022, Vivek Agnihotri's next film is The Vaccine War, based on India's fight against Covid-19. After Anupam Kher was revealed to be the first actor in the cast, the filmmaker announced that Sapthami Gowda has joined the film on Friday, January 13.

The actress gained nationwide recognition after starring in Kantara, last year's other blockbuster film, which was directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. For Sapthami, it was her second film after making her acting debut in the 2019 Kannada crime drama Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

On Friday, the Hate Story director took to his Twitter and wrote, "At @i_ambuddha, we are so happy to cast one of India’s youngest and super talented actor @gowda_sapthami in #TheVaccineWar. Our aim is to give platform to all talented actors from all across India." The actress also tweeted, "I’m glad and excited to be a part of this project! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity". Quote-tweeting her, Vivek wrote, "Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts."

Talking about the immense love that the actress received for Kantara, she told DNA India, "It feels overwhelming sometimes because I never expected this to ever happen in my career so early. It's still very difficult to digest and I am still taking it all in but I am really happy and really, really proud that I got to be part of this film. Today, when it has reached this scale, I am very grateful actually."

The Vaccine War is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on India's Independence Day 2023, i.e. August 15 in eleven languages. The film will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crime thriller Animal, which would hit theatres on August 11. Though it is not announced, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will reportedly release on the same day as Animal.



