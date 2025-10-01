Kantara Chapter One FIRST review out: 'Master storyteller' Rishab Shetty blends 'epic visuals with divine aura', prequel of Kantara is 'pure goosebumps'

A day before Kantara Chapter One hits cinemas worldwide, the reports from paid previews are out, indicating a thunderstorm by Rishab Shetty is awaiting at the box office.

The wait is over! Rishab Shetty's much-awaited mythological action drama Kantara: A Legend: Chapter One will be released in cinemas on October 2. Ahead of the worldwide release in multiple languages, reviews from limited paid previews are out, and it's good news for the Indian film industry and cinephiles. The lucky few audience members who got the opportunity to witness this epic beginning have stormed X (previosuly Twitter) with their tweets.

Going with the early reactions, Kantara is expected to become the biggest movie of 2025. The scale, visuals, action set pieces and the divinity of Bootla Kola have stunned moviegoers. A netizen praised the film, rated 4.5 stars, and wrote, "What a mind-blowing prequel! Rishab Shetty once again proves why he is a master storyteller. The visuals, the divine aura, the raw emotions & the epic climax – goosebumps guaranteed. If Kantara (2022) was magic, this is pure cinema from the soul of India. This film will shake the box office for sure!"

Another netizen went gaga about Kantara Chapter One, and tweeted, "#KantaraChapter1Review 4.5 stars. @shetty_rishab does it again. #KantaraChapter1 doesn't just entertain, it awakens something deeper within you. Pure goosebumps! A cinematic blend of folklore, faith & raw human spirit. A must & should watch movie."



Those final 10 minutes of climax redefine what cinema can do, visually breathtaking, emotionally overwhelming.

Rishab Shetty's fees for Kantara Chapter One

Rishab has not only starred but also directed the Kantara prequel. Unlike the first part, Kantara Chapter One is mounted on a mega scale of Rs 125 crore. Reportedly, to support his vision, Rishab Shetty has waived his fees. Yes, Rishab did the film for zero, and he would take his fees on the basis of the movie's box office performance. Kantara Chapter One also stars Bollywood actor Gulshan Deviah as the main antogonist.