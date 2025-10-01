Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'
Kantara Chapter One FIRST review out: 'Master storyteller' Rishab Shetty blends 'epic visuals with divine aura', prequel of Kantara is 'pure goosebumps'
Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals
THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...
Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT, at a cost of Rs...; check details
Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...
Weeks after Israeli attack on Qatar, Donald Trump signs executive order: 'If any country attacks Doha...'
Upcoming K-Dramas in October 2025: From Genie, Make A Wish to Typhoon Family on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...
Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...
BOLLYWOOD
A day before Kantara Chapter One hits cinemas worldwide, the reports from paid previews are out, indicating a thunderstorm by Rishab Shetty is awaiting at the box office.
The wait is over! Rishab Shetty's much-awaited mythological action drama Kantara: A Legend: Chapter One will be released in cinemas on October 2. Ahead of the worldwide release in multiple languages, reviews from limited paid previews are out, and it's good news for the Indian film industry and cinephiles. The lucky few audience members who got the opportunity to witness this epic beginning have stormed X (previosuly Twitter) with their tweets.
Going with the early reactions, Kantara is expected to become the biggest movie of 2025. The scale, visuals, action set pieces and the divinity of Bootla Kola have stunned moviegoers. A netizen praised the film, rated 4.5 stars, and wrote, "What a mind-blowing prequel! Rishab Shetty once again proves why he is a master storyteller. The visuals, the divine aura, the raw emotions & the epic climax – goosebumps guaranteed. If Kantara (2022) was magic, this is pure cinema from the soul of India. This film will shake the box office for sure!"
Just watched #KantaraChapter1— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) October 1, 2025
Rating:
What a mind-blowing prequel! Rishab Shetty once again proves why he is a master storyteller.
The visuals, the divine aura, the raw emotions & the epic climax – goosebumps guaranteed.
If Kantara (2022) was magic, this… pic.twitter.com/MWKL7KNg7B
Another netizen went gaga about Kantara Chapter One, and tweeted, "#KantaraChapter1Review 4.5 stars. @shetty_rishab does it again. #KantaraChapter1 doesn’t just entertain, it awakens something deeper within you. Pure goosebumps! A cinematic blend of folklore, faith & raw human spirit. A must & should watch movie."
Those final 10 minutes of climax redefine what… pic.twitter.com/fdGULky9v8— Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) October 1, 2025
Always Bollywood X handle wrote, "Those final 10 minutes of climax redefine what cinema can do, visually breathtaking, emotionally overwhelming."
— Dr Harish (@Harish_dr_) October 1, 2025
October 1, 2025
Rishab Shetty's fees for Kantara Chapter One
Rishab has not only starred but also directed the Kantara prequel. Unlike the first part, Kantara Chapter One is mounted on a mega scale of Rs 125 crore. Reportedly, to support his vision, Rishab Shetty has waived his fees. Yes, Rishab did the film for zero, and he would take his fees on the basis of the movie's box office performance. Kantara Chapter One also stars Bollywood actor Gulshan Deviah as the main antogonist.