Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT release, Thaama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rishab Shetty's film achives THIS milestone

Even after 32 days, OTT release, and the stiff competition from the latest films, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One refuses to slow down. It has achieved a rare milestone.

It's been over a month, and the craze of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One refuses to settle down. Despite the early OTT release of the film, stiff competition from the Diwali releases, Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, Harshavardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Kantara prequel continue to hold its momentum among moviegoers. The latest reports have shared that tickets of Kantara Chapter One are continuing to be sold in 1000s.

The film has recorded over 90,000 ticket bookings on BookMyShow in the last 24 hours. A user on X shared a screenshot of the Kantara Chapter One ticket booking page from the BookMyShow app. The photo clearly showed the trend of the Rishab Shetty-starrer. The portal mentioned "90K tickets booked in 24 hours." Despite all the hurdles, the craze for Kantara Chapter One is a lesson for filmmakers.

Netizens have also shared their thoughts about the film and their experience of watching it. A netizen wrote, "Whatever the numbers show, I watched the movie twice in theatres and then watched on Prime now, but didn't feel the vibe I got from watching it in a theatre." Another netizen wrote, "Too early for ott, it can easily run for 2-3 months in cinemas."

Kantara Chapter One box office collection

Released in cinemas on October 2, with overwhelmingly positive reviews from the masses and critics, Kantara Chapter One went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. Till now, the movie has earned Rs 830 crores. Kantara Chapter One is set in the 4th Century AD, unravelling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The movie also stars Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad in key roles.