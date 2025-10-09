Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Kantara Chapter 1 is the only second Kannada film to earn Rs 100 crore in its Hindi dubbed version after Yash's KGF Chapter 2

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 04:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film crosses Rs 100 crore in India
Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty,  the mythological period action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. It also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in prominent roles. Released on October 2, the latest blockbuster has already earned Rs 315 crore net in India and grossed Rs 450 crore worldwide in its first seven days.

Talking about its Hindi dubbed version, Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers and wrote, "IT'S A CENTURY... Kantara Chapter 1 stays super-strong on Wednesday as it enters the Rs 100 crore club. The film is expected to dominate the marketplace until the Diwali releases arrive on 21 Oct. Kantara Chapter 1 [Week 1] Thu 18.50 cr, Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 20 cr, Sun 23 cr, Mon 8.70 cr, Tue 11.20 cr, Wed 8.20 cr. Total: Rs 103.10 cr. #Hindi version | #India biz | Official Nett BOC."

Kantara Chapter 1 is the only second Kannada film to earn Rs 100 crore in its Hindi dubbed version after Yash's KGF Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial had collected Rs 435 crore net from its Hindi dubbed version. In 2022, the first part Kantara had earned Rs 85 crore net from its Hindi dubbed version.

It was announced in March 2024 that Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. As per reports, the OTT platform bought the rights of the film in whopping price of Rs 125 crore. It will start streaming in the four south languages after four weeks by October end and its Hindi dubbed version will be available after eight weeks by November end.

