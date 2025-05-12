Rakesh Poojari’s sudden death has left the Kannada film industry and his fans in deep shock.

Rakesh Poojari, known for his work in the Kannada and Tulu film industry, died unexpectedly on May 12, 2025. The actor, who was gaining popularity, reportedly suffered a heart attack while attending a wedding in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Rakesh had travelled to Udupi for the ceremony and even shared an Instagram story from the event, along with a birthday post for his sister. Just hours later, news of his passing surfaced, shocking fans and the film industry alike.

According to reports, Rakesh was at a friend’s home in Miyar when he suddenly collapsed while having a conversation. Though he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The suspected cause was a heart attack, and a case of unnatural death has been filed at Karkala Town Police Station.

Rakesh began his acting career with Whisky Is Risky in 2014 and gained widespread attention after winning Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3. He had recently finished shooting for his role in Kantara: Chapter 1, completing his scenes just a day before his death. Reports also mention that he had been feeling tired prior to the incident.

Actress and reality show judge Rakshitha, who had worked with him, paid tribute online, describing him as cheerful and full of kindness.

His sudden death has left fans heartbroken and the industry mourning the loss of a promising talent.