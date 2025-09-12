Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash
BOLLYWOOD
S Narayan's daughter-in-law Pavithra has alleged that she was thrown out of the house and has filed a dowry harassment case against the filmmaker, his wife Bhagyavathi, and her husband Pavan.
The Bengaluru Police has filed a case of alleged dowry harassment against the Kannada actor and filmmaker S Narayan, his wife Bhagyavathi and son Pavan. According to the FIR registered at the Jnanabharathi Police Station, the complainant, Pavithra, wife of Pavan, has alleged that his husband and his family have demanded more money despite the dowry given during their marriage in 2021.
According to the complaint, Pavan was unemployed and would stay at home while Pavithra managed the household expenses. Later, Pavan allegedly demanded money from Pavithra for starting a film institute named Kala Samrat Team Academy. To arrange the money, Pavithra allegedly pledged her mother’s jewelery and gave the money to her husband, Pavan. However, the academy incurred losses and was subsequently shut down.
In the complaint, Pavithra allegedly raised a loan of Rs 10 lakh and gave it to her husband. As per the complaint, at the time of marriage, Pavithra’s family gave a ring worth Rs 1 lakh and bore the wedding expenses. She even borrowed a loan and paid them Rs 10 lakh to support Pavan and his family for a business, the complainant mentioned in the complaint.
However, Pavithra has now alleged that she was thrown out of the house. Pavithra has filed a complaint claiming dowry harassment. The Bengaluru police are currently investigating the case. The FIR has been filed under Section 85 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.
S Narayan is a popular Kannada filmmaker who is popular for films like Anuragada Alegalu, Megha Maale, Thavarina Thottilu and Bevu Bella.
