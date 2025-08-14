Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case

The Supreme Court set aside the Karnataka High Court's judgment granting Kannada actor Darshan bail in December 2024 in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, cancelled the bail granted to Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case. A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan reserved the order on July 24 after hearing arguments from both sides.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the state government against the Karnataka High Court's December 13, 2024, order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused. Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured, and his body was recovered from a drain. The top court on January 24 issued the notices to the actor, Pavithra Gowda, and others in the case on the plea of the state government.

(This is a developing story)