Kanika Kapoor to donate plasma after coronavirus recovery: Report

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who had come under fire for reckless behaviour after returning from the UK has decided to donate plasma after recovering from the deadly coronavirus. Kanika has been under quarantine for several days after she tested negative for the virus.

According to a report, a team of doctors from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, will test Kanika’s blood to check if her plasma is fit to be used as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. The doctors will visit her house to collect a sample for testing, and the singer will donate the plasma on either the 28th or 29th of this month, once cleared. For the uninformed, she was discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on April 6.

Apart from Kanika, actor Zoa Morani, who along with her father Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani also recovered from the virus, had also announced that she’d donate plasma. On Saturday, Kanika wrote an Instagram note saying, "I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent until now."

She further added, "I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents :) Every person that I have come In contact with being It in UK, Mumbai, or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of COVID 19, In-fact all those tested have been negative." She was charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).