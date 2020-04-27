Kanika Kapoor gets police notice one day after issuing statement claiming no wrongdoing

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor yesterday released a statement explaining all the controversies surrounding her after she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month. Reports state that Lucknow Police pasted a notice at her house, asking her to record her statement after being charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Krishna Nagar, Deepak Kumar Singh said that the singer will have to come to the police station and give her written statement and further action will be taken after this. For the uninformed, on Sunday, Kanika took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the health workers who treated her. She wrote, "I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent until now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. I thank my family, friends, and supporters for allowing me the space to talk when am ready. I hope and pray that you all are safe and being careful during this time."

She further added, " I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents. Every person that I have come in contact with, be it in the UK, Mumbai, or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of COVID-19. In fact, all those tested have been negative."