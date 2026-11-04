Kanika Kapoor announces separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani: 'This is my second divorce'

Kanika Kapoor was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok, with whom she has three children – daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj. In 2022, she tied the knot for the second time with Gautam Hathiramani.

Playback singer Kanika Kapoor, known for songs such as Baby Doll, Lovely, and Da Da Dasse, has announced her separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage. The 48-year-old musician shared the news in a post on her Instagram Stories, saying that the separation was decided after much thought and consideration. "Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future," Kanika said. "I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward," she added.

Kanika was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok, with whom she has three children – daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj. She married Raj in 1998, at the age of 18, and moved to London, where she lived for several years and raised their children. The couple separated in 2012, following which Kanika returned to India to pursue her career in music. The singer tied the knot for the second time with Gautam in 2022, in a private, lavish ceremony in London.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about her second divorce, Kanika said, "I have not found anybody else and to the best of my knowledge, neither has Gautam. For me this is my second time round for a divorce and that brings its own grief and disappointment. To say that I did not want to stay in Lagos is not true and it’s so typical – that when a marriage falls apart, the first person to be blamed is the woman – which is unfair. Only two people in a marriage know what exactly transpires between them. I am in Mumbai right now working on three exciting projects. I have three children that I need to take care of. I hope to keep my future interactions with Gautam amicable as I am not an aggressive person. I think he would wish the same."

Kanika gained recognition with Baby Doll from Sunny Leone-starrer Ragini MMS 2 in 2014. The Meet Bros composition became a major hit and brought her into the spotlight as a playback singer. She followed it up with Lovely from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Happy New Year later that year. Over the years, she has lent her voice to several popular Bollywood tracks, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Desi Look, and Da Da Dasse.

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