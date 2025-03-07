As Kangana Sharma attempted to step down while wearing high heels, she lost her balance and tripped, falling badly.

Actress and model Kangana Sharma recently had an unfortunate accident while visiting a restaurant in Mumbai. The incident was captured by paparazzi, showing Kangana striking a pose on a staircase.

However, as she attempted to step down while wearing high heels, she lost her balance and tripped, falling badly. The shocking moment left onlookers stunned. In the viral video, Kangana is seen pressing her ankle to check for any injuries after the fall.

Despite the mishap, she maintained her composure, flashing a smile, and continued engaging with those around her. She was dressed in a stunning black sequined outfit with sheer sleeves, a plunging neckline, and fringe detailing. Her wavy hair perfectly complemented her glamorous look, while her makeup had a subtle shimmer that added to her overall elegance.

Kangana Sharma has garnered attention for her bold fashion choices and strong social media presence. She made her Bollywood debut with Great Grand Masti and later became well-known on television through appearances in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji.

After experiencing a personal setback, Kangana took time off from the industry to reflect on her career. She made a remarkable comeback, quickly gaining popularity on social media for her confident and glamorous persona.

Born in Mumbai in 1989, Kangana recently appeared in the music album Tere Jism 2 and the hit TV show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. With over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, she frequently shares updates, stunning photos, and insights into her personal life.

In an interview with DNA, Kangana candidly discussed the challenges she has faced in both her personal and professional life. She stated, "In 2019, I met Yogesh, whom I later married. However, even after meeting him several times, I did not want to marry him. There were two reasons for that. The first was that I was the only earning person in my house, my brother was very young. The second reason was that neither my mother’s nor my sister’s marriage went very well."