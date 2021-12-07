Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Tejas' to release on THIS date

Ever since Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP has announced their forthcoming film ‘Tejas’, which features Kangana Ranaut as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the movie has been creating waves all over.

Honouring our brave hearts in the armed forces, team 'Tejas' announced that the film will be releasing in theatres next Dussehra on 5th October 2022. The story is meant to inspire and make everyone feel proud of our brave soldiers as they face a number of challenges to keep our country safe. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut as Tejas, the film is RSVP’s second Indian Armed Forces film post ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, to applaud the forces and inspire the country at large. The film is slated to release theatrically next Dussehra on 5th October 2022.

Sharing the poster of the picture, RSVP wrote, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to share that she has filed an FIR in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh against the death threats she has received recently. The actor posted a lengthy note in Hindi along with her picture at the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Her sister Rangoli Chandel and mother Asha Ranaut can also be seen in the picture.

The 'Panga' actress wrote “Remembering the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, I wrote that never forgive or forget the traitors. In such types of incidents, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never leave a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India for the greed of money and sometimes in the greed of position and power. Jaichand and the traitors inside the country continue to help the anti-national forces by conspiring, only then such incidents happen.”

She continues, “I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother of Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of such threats. I speak against the terrorist forces and those who conspire against the country and will continue to speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties.”