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Kangana Ranaut wraps up shooting for Queen 2: 'What a wonderful experience'

In Queen, Kangana Ranaut delivered a career-defining performance as Rani Mehra, a sheltered young woman from Delhi who embarks on her honeymoon alone after her fiance, played by Rajkummar Rao, calls off their wedding.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut wraps up shooting for Queen 2: 'What a wonderful experience'
Kangana Ranaut wraps up shooting for Queen 2
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Kangana Ranaut has officially completed filming for Queen 2, the much-awaited sequel to her acclaimed film Queen. The actor-filmmaker shared the update on her Instagram stories, sharing a glimpse of the wrap-up celebrations with the cast and crew after an extensive production schedule that began earlier this year.

The behind-the-scenes picture showed Ranaut celebrating the conclusion of the shoot alongside the film's team, signalling the end of principal photography. The BJP MP captioned the photo, "And it's a wrap! Wow! What a wonderful experience." With filming now complete, the project enters the post-production stage. The makers are yet to announce an official release date.

Queen 2 marks the return of Ranaut's celebrated character, Rani, whose journey of self-discovery made the original film one of the most memorable Hindi films of the past decade. The original Queen, released in 2014, was directed by Vikas Bahl and received widespread critical acclaim.

Kangana Ranaut delivered a career-defining performance as Rani Mehra, a sheltered young woman from Delhi who embarks on her honeymoon alone after her fiance, played by Rajkummar Rao, calls off their wedding. During her journey through Europe, Rani gains confidence, embraces independence and rediscovers herself.

The film featured Rajkummar Rao as Vijay, Rani's fiance, Lisa Haydon as her free-spirited friend Vijayalakshmi, Mish Boyko as Oleksander and Jeffrey Ho as Taka. It was produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, with music composed by Amit Trivedi.

READ | Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for grand mythological epic, Anirudh Ravichander to compose music

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