Kangana Ranaut wraps 'Thalaivi' schedule; shares BTS photos from the sets

Kangana Ranaut who resumed shooting for her upcoming film, Thalaivi has scheduled the wrap. The actor took to her Instagram page and shard a few photos from the sets of the film amid the shoot. In the photos, clicked in black and white, Kangana looks pretty as ever with all smiles and also covering herself with a mask. In the third photo shared by the National-award winning actor, we see former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa who had donned similar saree as Kangana wore during the shoot.

She captioned the post stating, "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona, many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh #alvijay."

Check out her post below:

Earlier during an interaction with The Hindu, Kangana spoke at length about Jayalalithaa. She stated, "She (Jayalalithaa) was a different kind of actor. She was not like me. She was a more a glamorous star... somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I’m not known as a glamorous star."

She added, "I do feel that there are similarities. She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll [in films], and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels."