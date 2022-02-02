Headlines

All eyes on Delhi ahead of G20 Summit: Complete guide to world’s most powerful summit; what it means for India

G20 Summit in Delhi: Which minister will receive which world leaders? Check the full list here

G20 Summit: Colorful glimpses of Delhi in its full glory ahead of grand global summit

Do these 5 things to protect your skin from air conditioner

All eyes on Delhi ahead of G20 Summit: Complete guide to world’s most powerful summit; what it means for India

G20 Summit in Delhi: Which minister will receive which world leaders? Check the full list here

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'cinema God that India needs' as Jawan takes bumper opening: 'Bowing down to...'

Tinnu Anand says he once fired Madhuri Dixit after she refused to remove her blouse for scene: 'Say good bye to...'

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut wraps shoot of Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

On Tuesday night, Nawazuddin Siddiqui invited the whole team of ‘Tinku Weds Sheru’ along with Kangana Ranaut to his new bungalow.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to Instagram and announced the wrap-up of her upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

Sharing a series of pictures, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd ... it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this ... Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit... Thank you ... eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now ... see you in cinemas soon.”

On Tuesday night, Nawazuddin invited the whole team of ‘Tinku Weds Sheru’ to his new bungalow.

 On Monday, Kangana Ranaut had posted hilarious pictures of Nawazuddin from the sets of ‘Tink Weds Sheru’. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a shimmery golden lehenga, and a wig. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “So hot!! #TikuWedsSheru.”

A few days back, Kangana took a dig at Justin Trudeau, who is the prime minister of Canada on the ongoing protests in Canada's Ottawa.. In reference to India’s farmers' protest in 2020, wrote, “Canadian PM Trudeau was encouraging Indian protesters, now in the midst of protests in his country he is hiding at a secret location as protesters threaten his security. Hmm.. law of Karma strikes again.”

In the year 2020, during farmers’ protests in India. PM Justin Trudeau stated, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together.”

 

