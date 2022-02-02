Kangana Ranaut wraps shoot of Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

On Tuesday night, Nawazuddin Siddiqui invited the whole team of ‘Tinku Weds Sheru’ along with Kangana Ranaut to his new bungalow.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to Instagram and announced the wrap-up of her upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

Sharing a series of pictures, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd ... it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this ... Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit... Thank you ... eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now ... see you in cinemas soon.”

On Tuesday night, Nawazuddin invited the whole team of ‘Tinku Weds Sheru’ to his new bungalow.

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut had posted hilarious pictures of Nawazuddin from the sets of ‘Tink Weds Sheru’. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a shimmery golden lehenga, and a wig. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “So hot!! #TikuWedsSheru.”

