Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut expresses a wish to star in an action film with this Indian actor.

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut recently grabbed headlines when she slammed Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem  Kahaani. Now, the actress shared a reel and expressed her wish to star in an action film. 

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a reel that showed her doing a ramp walk with Vidyut Jammwal. The actress captioned the video, “Nice pair ... someone should cast us in some action film.” In the video, Kangana Ranaut can be seen walking the ramp in a blue lehenga and Vidyut Jammwal was seen dressed up in blue formals. The actress expressed her wish to star in an action film with Vidyut. 

Vidyut Jammwal made his debut with Force in 2011. He ranked in The Times of India’s listing of India’s Top 10 Most Desirable Men in 2012 and 2013. The actor has impressed everyone with his action scenes in the movie like Commando and more. Kangana Ranaut, however, has never starred with Vidyut Jammwal but manifests an action film together. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will be next seen in the movie titled Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega. The sports drama is helmed by Aditya Dutt and is based on two brothers set to perform daring stunts with extreme sports to win. 

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the self-directional movie titled Emergency. The actress will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical film. 

The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in key roles. 

The actress also has Sarvesh Mewara’s film Tejas, wherein she will essay the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20. She also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

