Kangana Ranaut, who called Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actor', now congratulates her for her wedding; Twitter is amused

Kangana Ranaut congratulated Swara Bhasker

Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have worked together (remember Tanu Weds Manu?) but off camera, they haven’t been the best of friends. On the opposite ends of the political spectrum in India, the two actresses have often traded jibes. But it seems that is all in the past now. On Friday, Kangana took to Twitter to praise Swara and congratulate her for her recent wedding.

Earlier this week, Swara tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in a court wedding. The two also had an engagement party in Delhi, which was attended by some celebrity guests too. On Friday, a day after announcing their wedding, Swara praised the Special Marriage Act on Twitter.

“Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege,” the actress wrote, praising how the act allows inter-faith couples like them to marry smoothly. In her post, Swara also shared a few pictures from the court where she and Fahad danced outside the complex.

You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … February 17, 2023

Replying to Swara’s tweet, Kangana wrote, “You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities.” Reacting to Kangana’s tweet, many expressed surprise at how cordial she was to Swara now. “You chose humility, surprised,” tweeted one. Another referred to their Tanu Weds Manu characters and wrote, “Tanu and Payal together again, wow.”

In 2020, Kangana had termed Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade actresses’. Swara had aso reacted to the comment, igniting a Twitter feud between the two. The following year, Swara had said that Kangana’s jibe came from an ‘agenda’. Kangana and Swara worked together in two films -- Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.