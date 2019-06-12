'Kangana Ranaut was dating my husband, how can I say she's like my daughter?': Zarina Wahab defends Aditya Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi's wife and actor Zarina Wahab has come out in defence of her husband in Kangana Ranaut's alleged assault and exploitation case against Pancholi. She has said that she knows her husband better than anyone else and that he has never hidden anything from her. Zarina also added that one can't accuse a person for rape after being in a relationship with him for years, just because the relationship is over or the person has moved on.

To put things in perspective, earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut had sent an email application to Mumbai's Versova Police, sharing details of an 'assault and exploitation' incident that apparently took place 13 years ago. In the matter, Aditya Pancholi had filed a defamation case against Kangana sometime back. Responding to the accusations of Kangana and calling them false, Aditya had earlier said, "This is a conspiracy against me. I was surprised when the Versova cops reached out to me with a notice on April 25 this year at my residence."

Now, Aditya's wife Zarina Wahab has opened up on the matter in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. The daily quoted Zarina as saying, "You can't be in a relationship with someone for years and then suddenly accuse him of rape just because the relationship has ended, or because the other person has moved on. It's just not right." She also told the daily, "I know him better than anyone else. He has never hidden anything from me. I know what has happened in the past. He has done no wrong."

Back in the year 2017, Kangana had levied allegations of assault against Aditya Pancholi in several interviews while promoting her film Simran. Kangana had also claimed that she had reached out to Zarina for help but in vain. When quizzed about the same, Zarina told Pinkvilla, "She was dating my husband (Aditya) for four-and-a-half-years so how can I say that she's like my daughter? Impossible!"

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Mental Hai Kya?' in which she stars alongside her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao. The film, an Ekta Kapoor production, is slated to hit the theatres on July 26 this year.