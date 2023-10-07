Kangana Ranaut warns celebs summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case: ‘Sudhar Jao nahi toh…’

Kangana Ranaut reveals she said no to Mahadev endorsement and warns celebs summoned by ED in the betting app case.

Kangana Ranaut who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tejas, took to her social media and warned the celebs who are summoned by ED under the Mahadev betting app case.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and reshared a post about celebs summoned by ED in the Mahadev betting app case and penned a note warning them. The actress wrote, “This endorsement came to me almost 6 times over a span of one year, 57 Reposts every time they added several crores to the 1 offer to buy me but I said NO each time, look Alms integrity is not good just for your conscience anymore, yeh naya Bharat hai, sudhar jao zara nahi toh sudhar diye jaoge.”

Earlier this month, the ED asked the actors like Ranbir Kapoor, to appear at the agency’s office in Raipur in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case. However, the actor requested one week time to appear before the ED. Ranbir had allegedly carried out promotional activities for the Mahadev betting app. Other celebs who have been summoned by ED in the Mahadev betting app case include Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Sonu Sood.

Mahadev app is allegedly run by Dubai-based Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. This app enables illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football, and cricket.

The operators allegedly earn a whopping Rs 200 crore every day.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the movie Tejas. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the movie also stars Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20. The film will be clashing with Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath.

Read Kangana Ranaut reacts to back-to-back success of Hindi films; says 'Sunny ji jaise actors were not in race...'