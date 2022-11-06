Kangana Ranaut wants Twitter to verify accounts with Aadhar cards

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Now that Twitter is "ideologically motivated," Kangana Ranaut has declared her support for it, calling it the "best social media platform." On Sunday, Kangana criticized the Twitter verification process on Instagram Stories. Kangana said that maintaining a Twitter account for a fee 'will only help it build its integrity'.

Kangana wrote, "Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life... Everyone who has an Aadhar card must get varied simple as that ( cont)."

"Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don't just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice/consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that's why there is no free will is such platforms, so it's not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM (social media) platform... It is easy to arm twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high value system sooner or later it will have a price tag..." she added.

Kangana's Twitter account was "permanently suspended" in May 2021 due to frequent rule violations. Elon Musk, a businessman, acquired ownership of Twitter more than a year later. Last month, Kangana asserted that she had long ago foreseen the destiny of ex-Twitter heads, which had come to pass.