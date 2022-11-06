Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kangana Ranaut wants Twitter to verify accounts with Aadhar cards

Now that Twitter is "ideologically motivated," Kangana Ranaut has declared her support for it, calling it the "best social media platform."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut wants Twitter to verify accounts with Aadhar cards
Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Now that Twitter is "ideologically motivated," Kangana Ranaut has declared her support for it, calling it the "best social media platform." On Sunday, Kangana criticized the Twitter verification process on Instagram Stories. Kangana said that maintaining a Twitter account for a fee 'will only help it build its integrity'. 

Kangana wrote, "Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life... Everyone who has an Aadhar card must get varied simple as that ( cont)." 

"Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don't just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice/consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that's why there is no free will is such platforms, so it's not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM (social media) platform... It is easy to arm twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high value system sooner or later it will have a price tag..." she added. 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut opens up on Dhaakad box office failure, says 'bahut hi westernised character tha...'

Kangana's Twitter account was "permanently suspended" in May 2021 due to frequent rule violations. Elon Musk, a businessman, acquired ownership of Twitter more than a year later. Last month, Kangana asserted that she had long ago foreseen the destiny of ex-Twitter heads, which had come to pass. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.