Kangana Ranaut has invited Deepika Padukone to be her first client at her new cafe The Mountain Story in Manali.

Kangana Ranaut's new cafe The Mountain Story in Manali will open its doors to customers on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The multiple National Award-winning actress and politician said opening a cafe was a long cherished dream and it is finally real. Ranaut shared a video of the cafe and its interiors on her Instagram.

Fans were quick to find an old interview of the actress where she had expressed a desire to open a cafe in near future. In the 2013 interview, the actor was part of a round table that also had Deepika Padukone in attendance. On being asked where she would see herself in 10 years, Ranaut said she would like to open a restaurant. "I've eaten all over the world, and I'm carrying amazing recipes. I'd like to have a very very beautiful, little cafeteria somewhere. I'm very good with food," she is heard saying in the old video. Padukone was quick to reply, "I'll be your first client." Re-sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Ranaut tagged Padukone and wrote, "If walking the talk had a face ha ha it would be me...also @deepikapadukone you should be my first client."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's latest release was the political drama Emergency, in which she portrayed the late former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Released in the cinemas on January 17, the film marked Kangana's solo directorial debut. It delved into the Emergency that was imposed by the former PM Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath.

The political drama has turned out to another flop in Kangana's career as it has just earned Rs 18 crore in India and grossed Rs 23 crore worldwide in its first 18 days at the box office, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Choudhry are also seen playing key historical figures in the film.