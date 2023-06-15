Kangana Ranaut talks about 'underbelly of Bollywood', recalls visiting 'shady audition offices' during struggling days

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of her first production venture Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 14. The romantic comedy, slated to release on Prime Video on June 23, features the two lead actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur as two aspiring actors who end up getting married.

At the trailer launch, Kangana and Nawazuddin recalled their struggling days when they came to Mumbai to fulfill their journeys. The multiple National Award-winning actress said, "All of us, including Nawaz sir, have gone through the grind of those struggling days. Today, we have everything, like stardom and fans, and the world is very kind to us. But we have also seen the other side of Mumbai, of Bollywood, and the underbelly of Bollywood, as we call it the shady audition offices and offers", as per indianexpress.com.

"This film (Tiku Weds Sheru) is a heartfelt ode and love letter to those who come to the city and somewhere lose their dreams but end up finding something much more meaningful. We have come from outside, and we have seen these kinds of struggles, but somehow, only an achiever’s film makes it to the celluloid. But there are lakhs and lakhs of people who come to Mumbai every day. Where do these people go? What happens to them?", she further added.

Nawazuddin shared how make-up assistants blew powder on his face when he was a junior artist, as he stated, "I remember, I was a junior artist in a film and there were other junior artists as well. Our make-up man made us stand in a line and he brought powder in his hand and blew it on our face one after the other and said 'make-up is done.'"

Tiku Weds Sheru also stars Zakir Hussain, Vipin Sharma, and Mukesh S Bhatt in supporting roles. The film is directed by Sai Kabir, who previously directed Ranaut in the crime comedy Revolver Rani in 2014.



