Kangana Ranaut trolled for calling Tejas 'India's first aerial action movie', netizens say 'didi competing with Hrithik'

On Wednesday, July 5, Kangana Ranaut shared the new release date of his upcoming film Tejas, along with new stills from the film. The multiple National Award-winning actress will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the movie slated to release in cinemas on October 20.

Sharing one of the stills on her Instagram Stories, Kangana called Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies, 'India's first aerial action film'. Reddit thinks that this seems to be a direct dig at Hrithik Roshan's next film Fighter, which has been using the same tag in its promotions before its release in January 2024. Kangana and Hrithik were involved in a major controversy after their film Krrish 3 when the two made several allegations against each other.

Netizens are hence trolling Kangana for the same reason. While one user wrote, "Didi competing with Hrithik again", another added, "Her whole life will be spent obsessing over Hrithik." Another comment read, "What a pathetic thing to do. To drag Hrithik into the promotion of her film, 7-8 years after their blow-up is loser-like. She will never get over him."

Some of the users also recalled how Kangana called Dhaakad 'India's first female spy action film' and the movie bombed at the box office with reports of it selling just 20 tickets on its eighth day. "She said something same about Dhaakad like its first female spy action film just for it to sell 20 tickets. Will history repeat itself?", wrote a user.

Before Tejas, Kangana will be seen in the horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2, which will hit theatres during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in September. She also has her own directorial Emergency, in which she portrays the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, lined up for release on November 24.



